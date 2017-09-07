Wiley -3.2% as publishing drags on profits

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is off 3.2% today after its Q1 earnings came up short on profits.

Adjusted EPS was up 9%, but fell 5% in constant currency. Revenue gains of 1.8% were driven mainly by contributions from its acquisition of Atypon.

Revenue breakout: Research, $223.6M (up 8%); Publishing, $131.3M (down 9%); Solutions, $56.5M (up 9%)

“We are realigning our cost base, reallocating resources, reinvesting in specific growth areas, and focusing on culture, productivity, and customer engagement – all of which should benefit us in fiscal 2019 and beyond," says interim CEO Matthew Kissner.

For the full year, it's reaffirming guidance of flat revenues and adjusted operating income, and a low-single-digit percentage decline in adjusted EPS. It's forecasting cash from operations of $350M or more, and capex to be slightly lower than last year's $148.3M.

