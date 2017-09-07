JPMorgan creates internal JV as traditional retail merges with Internet

The joint venture is made up of bankers from JPMorgan's retail, consumer, and Internet units, according to Reuters, citing an internal memo. It's to be called the disruptive commerce group and be led by Internet banker Chris Grose and retail banker Jill Woodworth.

Times are changing, and sometimes it's hard to tell who is a traditional retailer and an Internet retailer anymore. Wal-Mart owns Jet.com, ModCloth, and Bonobos, Target invested in Casper, and Amazon now runs Whole Foods.

The three teams at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) have covered those companies in the past - this new JV formalizes the confluence.