Sealed Air downgraded at Citigroup on exposure to resin costs

Sealed Air (SEE) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $47 price target, trimmed from $52, at Citigroup, which cites exposure to resin costs.
The firm believes SEE is the most exposed plastic packager to increased resin costs and that the company's annual guidance is at risk due to resin headwinds following Hurricane Harvey.
Citi recently touted Berry Global (BERY +0.2%) as its top pick in plastic packaging over SEE and Bemis (BMS +10.1%), saying Berry's free cash flow and deleveraging story "has legs."