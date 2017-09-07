Brookfield Asset looking to cash in on palladium investment

Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) involvement with North American Palladium began in 203 as a $130M loan and morphed into a 92% equity stake after the company failed to find a buyer.

With palladium (and precious metals) prices flying higher, North American Palladium just managed to post its first quarterly profit in six years.

Time to reap the rewards? "We're disciplined investors," says Brookfield Managing Partner Peter Gordon. "When the turnaround is complete and we feel the company’s value is fairly reflected in the share price, we’ll consider our opportunities and alternatives.”