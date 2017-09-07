EpiPen manufacturer Pfizer gets FDA warning letter over deficient GMP processes

This afternoon, Mylan (MYL -1.2% ) released a September 5 warning letter received by EpiPen manufacturer Meridian Medical Technologies (unit of Pfizer). The letter cites a range of regulatory violations related to quality control procedures, product complaint resolution and design verification.

The action stems from complaints from the field about EpiPen failing to operate as designed, including failing to deliver the intended amount of epinephrine, a serious problem considering its use in emergencies.

The letter reminds Meridian that it has failed to address violations cited in a 2014 on-site inspection. The company is required to take prompt action to address the issues or face more punitive action.