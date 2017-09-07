GE sells Penske Truck Leasing to Penske Automotive, Mitsui for $674M

Penske Automotive (PAG +0.8% ) said earlier today it had agreed to acquire an additional 5.5% interest in Penske Truck Leasing Co. from General Electric (GE -3.8% ) for $239M.

PAG expects to realize $0.10/share in earnings accretion on an annualized basis from the deal, plus additional cash flow from cash tax savings and an increase in the annual cash distribution Penske Truck provides to its partners.

PAG purchased ~35% of GE’s stake, and a U.S. subsidiary of Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) purchased the rest for a combined $674M.

GE says the sale is “one of the last pieces” remaining of the former GE Capital businesses, and that it has now sold $201B in assets since scaling down its financial services activities.