RadioShack reorg clears court hurdle; suit pending against Sprint

A Chapter 11 exit plan for RadioShack cleared its preliminary court review today, which could mean some unlikely semblance of survival for a former retail icon that filed for bankruptcy twice in just a few years.

The plan would leave the company with online operations, independent dealers and "between zero and 28" company-owned stores.

Under the plan, though, the chief source of recovery for unpaid creditors will be litigation against Sprint (S -1.9% ), which a lawsuit blames for the collapse due to an allegedly forced pact between the two just before the Chapter 11 filing.

A partnership between Sprint and RadioShack led to Sprint setting up stores-within-stores to sell phones and draw traffic.