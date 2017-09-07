White House mulling a number of candidates for Fed chief - Bloomberg

Conventional thinking - for some reason - had the Fed chairmanship as a two-horse race between incumbent Janet Yellen and economic advisor Gary Cohn. But with Cohn out of the running, sources close to the matter tell Bloomberg a number of others are being considered.

Among them are former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, economist Glenn Hubbard, Stanford's John Taylor, former U.S. Bancorp CEO Richard Davis, and former BB&T chief John Allison.

Those sources say the search hasn't risen to the level to where a short list of vetted candidates might be placed in front of the president.