Kura Oncology's lead candidate tipifarnib successful in mid-stage head and neck cancer study

A Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Kura Oncology's (OTCQB:KURO) tipifarnib in patients with HRAS-positive treatment-resistant squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck (HNSCC) met its primary endpoint before the completion of enrollment.

The primary endpoint required at least four confirmed partial responses out of 18 patients. In the first six evaluable participants there were four partial responders and two with stable disease. The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Tipifarnib inhibits an enzyme called farnesyl transferase. Interfering with its function inhibits protein farnesylation, a key signaling process in cancer initiation and development. Farnesyl transferase inhibitors have shown particular promise in blocking HRAS farnesylation.

The clinical development of tipifarnib is ongoing.

Shares jumped at the end of the session, ending the day up 22% .

