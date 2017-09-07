Sealed Air CEO Peribere to retire, to be succeeded by Doheny

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) says President and CEO Jerome Peribere plans to retire at the end of this year, and Ted Doheny is named COO and CEO-Designate.

Doheny was CEO of Joy Global until its sale to Komatsu in May; previously, he had been an Executive VP at Joy as well as President and COO of its Underground Equipment division, and spent 21 years with Ingersoll-Rand, where he held executive positions with global responsibility.

Peribere has been SEE's President and CEO since joining the company in 2012 after a 25-year career at Dow Chemical, where his most recent position was Executive VP of Dow and President and CEO of Dow Advanced Materials.