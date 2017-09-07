Finisar -6.6% as current-quarter guidance comes up light

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) has fallen 6.6% in after-hours trading following the release of Q1 earnings that came in mostly in line but saw revenues drop Q/Q and featured downbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Sales of datacom products fell 3.1% Q/Q on lower demand; sales of telecom products fell 8.1% Q/Q. Operating income fell 27% sequentially, to $29.9M.

For Q2 it's guiding to revenues of $322M-$342M (short of consensus for $370.3M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.27-$0.33 (light of consensus for $0.50).

It's forecasting non-GAAP gross margin fo 33-34% and operating margin of 10-11%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

