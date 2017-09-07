South Florida Chevron stations accused of jacking up prices amid Irma panic

Florida's Attorney General says her office had received 45 complaints of inflated prices at Chevron (NYSE:CVX) gasoline stations in the southern part of the state ahead of Hurricane Irma’s potential landfall in the area.

CVX has said several times this week that it has no tolerance for price gouging at its stations, some of which are independently owned.

More than 1,500 gas stations, ~25% of Florida’s total, reportedly are without fuel today, up from 1,200 yesterday, and gasoline prices in the state have spiked in recent days, with AAA reporting the average cost of a regular gallon of gas hitting $2.725.

The problems are even more acute in south Florida, and Port Everglades, the major point of fuel delivery for the area, is set to close Friday night.