Stocks finish flat but financials, Treasury yields slip again

The major stock indexes finished flat, holding up reasonably well despite a risk-off tone in which the dollar fell, gold gained and U.S. Treasury yields tumbled.

The U.S. Dollar Index slid to its lowest level since January 2015, with the Japanese yen rising 0.7%, gold gained 1% to $1,350.40/oz., settling at a new high for the year, while the Treasury market rallied to send the two-year yield lower by 2 bps to 1.27% and the benchmark 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 2.06%, the lowest since the November election.

The flattening of the yield curve fueled concerns about net interest margins for lenders and contributed to further weakness in the financial sector (-1.7%), which also was weighed by property and casualty insurers as Hurricane Irma moved closer to Florida.

The consumer discretionary (-0.9%) and telecom services (-2.1%) spaces also finished solidly lower, but the eight remaining S&P groups finished higher, led by a 1.1% jump in the health care sector.

In corporate news, Walt Disney sank 4.4% after CEO Bob Iger said the company's fiscal 2017 earnings would finish roughly in line with 2016.

U.S. crude futures fell 0.1% to settle at $49.09/bbl.