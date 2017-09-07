Franco-Nevada to add to Cobre Panama precious metals stream

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) agrees to buy an additional precious metals stream from the Cobre Panama project from First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) for $178M.

According to the terms, FNV initially will pay an ongoing price of 20% of the spot price of gold and silver until 302K oz. of refined gold and 4.8M oz. of refined silver have been delivered; thereafter, the ongoing price will increase to 50% of the prevailing spot price of gold and silver.

Cobre Panama, one of the world's largest copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry projects, is more than 60% complete and scheduled to ramp up production beginning in late 2018.