Mueller Water announces restructuring and CFO retirement

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) unveils a strategic reorganization plan it says will result in $7M in annual cost savings.

The plan re-configures MWA’s divisional structure around products, but the company will continue to report its financial performance based on two reportable segments, Infrastructure (previously reported as Mueller Co.) and Technologies (previously Mueller Technologies).

Also, MWA says Senior VP and CFO Evan Hart will retire at the end of the year, to be succeeded by Marietta Edmunds Zakas, current Senior VP of Strategy, Corporate Development, HR and Communications.