BP, Reliance near India gas field investment, official says

BP and India's Reliance Industries are reviving investment plans for the NEC-25 offshore gas block close to a military missile launching facility in the Bay of Bengal, the head of India's oil regulator tells Bloomberg.

“They are already in discussion with us on the technical aspects of their field development plan,” according to the official.

BP and Reliance recently announced $6B in fresh investments in gas projects in the Krishna-Godavari Basin, which lies south of NEC-25; India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp. also plans to spend $10B in deepwater projects off eastern India.

Indian officials expect the investments to boost the country’s gas production by more than two thirds from the current 80M cm/day over the next five years.