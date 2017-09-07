TransCanada files for 30-day pause in Energy East amid NEB review

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) files for a 30-day suspension of its Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline Project applications to review recent changes announced by Canada's National Energy Board.

The NEB said last month that its review of Energy East would consider the project's indirect greenhouse gas emissions and provide “more visibility” to the evaluation of risks associated with accidents such as oil spills.

"Apart from Energy East, we will continue to advance our $24B near-term capital program in addition to our longer-term opportunities," CEO Russ Girling says.