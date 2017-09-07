Monsanto files request to halt Arkansas dicamba ban

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) is pushing Arkansas authorities to reject a proposed April 15 cutoff date next year for spray applications of the agricultural herbicide dicamba.

MON today filed a petition with the Arkansas State Plant Board to halt the "unwarranted and misinformed ban" on dicamba, saying the recommendation made by a state task force to stop sprayings after April 15 “is not based on scientific data, much less on any scientific consensus” about crop damage linked to the chemical.

MON, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and DuPont (NYSE:DWDP) sell dicamba herbicides under different brand names to be sprayed on U.S. soybeans engineered by MON to tolerate the chemical.