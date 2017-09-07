Three Equifax execs sold stock before breach was revealed; shares -12.4%

Three senior executives at Equifax (NYSE:EFX) sold shares in the days after a historic security breach was discovered, but before it was widely reported, Bloomberg notes.

The execs sold about $1.8M worth, and none of the shares are listed as being part of 10b5-1 scheduled trading plans.

Equifax shares are now down 12.4% after hours.

The breach was discovered by Equifax on July 29; three days after that, according to an SEC filing, Chief Financial Officer John Gamble unloaded $946,374 worth of shares and Joseph Loughran (president of U.S. information solutions) exercised options to rid himself of $584,099 worth.

The day after those two sales, Rodolfo Ploder, president of workforce solutions, sold $250,458 worth.