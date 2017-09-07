Buckeye set to restart Puerto Rico oil terminal following Irma

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) expects to resume limited operations at its 4.6M-barrel Yabucoa oil terminal in Puerto Rico later today as Hurricane Irma leaves the area, although power is still out in the region.

BPL is expected to shut its largest terminal, located in the Bahamas with capacity to store 26.2M barrels of oil, and is preparing for possible closure of its Florida terminals and pipelines ahead of Irma's likely arrival.

Another Atlantic storm, Jose, is following behind Irma and likely will attain hurricane strength and could affect the Caribbean.

Demand for crude oil and gasoline "may continue to be distorted as multiple hurricanes make their way across the Caribbean,” says Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA.