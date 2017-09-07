Reuters: Alarmed Telefonica pressing Mexico for spectrum discount

Telefonica (TEF +1% ) is pushing for a discount from Mexico on spectrum payments due next year, Reuters reports.

Costs could run into tens of millions of dollars to renew about a third of the company's licenses that are set to expire. But Telefonica is appealing to the country's need for competition, warning that the payment might threaten its place in the market.

Mexico already underwent telecom reform designed to blunt the dominance of America Movil (AMX +0.8% ), so concerns about whether Telefonica has a future in Mexico may get some traction with officials.

Setting the market a bit, America Movil paid about $47.25M to renew spectrum licenses in February. Telefonica is due to renew more licenses than America Movil did at that time, and it already has less spectrum than rivals, making it more precious in fielding a competitive service.

The final cost hasn't been set but the preliminary calculations alarmed Telefonica, Reuters says.