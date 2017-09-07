ADP responds to Ackman, rebuffs board expansion request

Automatic Data Processing (ADP +1.3% ) has responded to today's letter from Pershing Square's Bill Ackman, and it's rebuffing his latest push to get nominees on the board.

Ackman had written saying he'd like to avoid a proxy contest, and that rather than replacing three of 10 directors, the board should expand to 13 to accommodate his three nominees.

After considering Ackman's input and Aug. 17 presentation, ADP says, "the Board remains confident that ADP has the right corporate strategy in place and the right expertise on the Board to continue to transform its technology, streamline operations, and enhance its competitive advantages at an aggressive yet responsible pace, all of which will extend ADP's strong track record of value creation for clients and shareholders."

Pershing Square's approach presents "very significant" risks, the board says.

"The Board believes these nominees do not have the experience to appropriately evaluate or manage the risk associated with the pace of change Pershing Square has proposed. Therefore, we will not add their nominees to the Board."