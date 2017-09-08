Trade data out of China

China's economic data has been showing robust growth ahead of leadership changes and a key Communist Party meeting in October.

August exports from the nation rose 5.5% from a year earlier, while imports expanded 13.3%, resulting in a trade surplus of nearly $42B.

Trade tensions? The country's trade surplus with the U.S. jumped to $26.2B, the highest in almost two years.

