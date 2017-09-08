Hartford's debt problem is serious

The capital city will likely file for bankruptcy in 60 days unless Connecticut provides help in the midst of a fiscal emergency.

"Our bondholders understand that our debt burden is unmanageable," city officials said in a letter. "They will need to be part of the solution, through a serious, sustainable, long-term debt restructuring."

