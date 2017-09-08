Macron pledges to rebuild the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to lead a "rebuilding" of the EU, proposing a "new deal" according to which deficit countries will repair their finances and overhaul their economies.

"In order not to be ruled by bigger powers such as the Chinese and the Americans, I believe in a European sovereignty that allows us to defend ourselves and exist," he said during a visit to Greece.

