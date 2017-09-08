Regeneron and Sanofi's cemiplimab a Breakthrough Therapy for type of skin cancer

The FDA designates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and development partner Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab (REGN2810) a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of adults with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and adults with locally advanced and unresectable CSCC, the second deadliest type of skin cancer after melanoma.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

