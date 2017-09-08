Consumer finance industry braces for Equifax fallout

The data breach at Equifax (NYSE:EFX) affected 44% of the U.S. population, but closer to 75% of those with a credit file, says Compass Point's Michael Tarkan. The operational, reputational, and legal concerns for Equifax are obvious, but TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY) may be swept up as well as lenders may question whether to keep supplying data to credit bureaus.

On the other hand, TRU and EXPGY could benefit from disruption as EFX.

History shows financial firms may up having to spend $200-$300 per affected customer.

Then there's online consumer lenders like LendingClub (NYSE:LC), which more heavily rely on the credit bureaus. Fraudsters are also more likely to target online lenders given faster approvals and the lack of a manual underwriting process.

EFX -15.9% , TRU -0.8% , LC -2% premarket. Experian down 2.25% in London action.

Among the names on watch: COF, WFC, DFS, SYF, JPM

