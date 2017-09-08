Futures lower as traders brace for Irma

U.S. stock index futures are down around 0.3% on concerns over the economic impacts from Hurricane Harvey, as well as Irma, which is barreling towards the Florida coastline.

The worries have sent the dollar to a 32-month low amid further concerns surrounding North Korea, the ECB's indication it may taper its QE program, as well as a Fed rate hike that's likely off the table for December.

Oil is down 0.3% at $48.93/bbl, gold is 0.6% higher at $1358/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.03%.

