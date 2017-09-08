Uber wants London fleet to go electric, competitor shut down by regulators

Uber (Private:UBER) wants its London uberX service fleet to go electric by 2025.

Vehicles in the budget-friendly and popular uberX service will need to become at least a hybrid.

London transportation regulators mandated that all private-hire vehicles must be capable of zero emissions by 2020.

Uber will offer drivers up to £5,000 to upgrade to an electric or hybrid vehicle and will offer up to £1,500 in service credits to Londoners who get rid of a diesel vehicle. The £150 million planned for these programs will come from a slight raise in ride charges.

Uber will temporarily have less competition in the London market since the Transport for London has shut down Taxify over licensing issues.

The company failed to register as a private-hire taxi operator under its main name. Taxify instead considers itself a tech company while “City Drive Services” is the arm that picks up customers. City Drive Services does have a license, but TfL isn’t amused by the setup.

