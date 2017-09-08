Sharp drop for American Outdoor Brands after guidance cut

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) slumps after missing FQ1 earnings estimates and lowering guidance.

"Our financial results for the first quarter reflected lower than anticipated shipments in our Firearms business, consistent with a softening in wholesaler and retailer orders," says CEO James Debney.

Gross margin came in at 31.5% of sales vs. 33.5% expected.

The company now sees FQ2 sales of $140M to $150M vs. $174M consensus and Q2 EPS of $0.07 to $0.12 vs. $0.30 consensus. The outlook for the full year is for sales of $700M to $740M vs. $772M consensus.

