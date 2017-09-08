Credit Suisse cautious on PepsiCo

Credit Suisse cuts PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) to a Neutral rating from Outperform on a valuation call after seeing shares appreciate 11% in a year.

CS on Pepsico: "We struggle to see how the company can fix some of the more structural issues without making significant investments behind the brands. We think the sell-side has generally been slow to react to these changing dynamics, which we expect will weigh on the shares as consensus eventually revises downward."

At the core of the problem for Pepsico Is the U.S. beverage business, according to CS. "PepsiCo’s US beverage retail sales trends have deteriorated significantly year-to-date, diverging from its primary non-alcoholic competitors," writes analyst Laurent Grandet.

The firm lowers profit estimates on the beverage stock to FY17 EPs of $5.13 from $5.15, FY18 EPS of $5.46 from $5.56 and FY19 EPS of $5.82 from $5.95.