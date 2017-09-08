Bristol-Myers' Opdivo outperforms docetaxel in treatment-resistant lung cancer patients in late-stage studies

Results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, CheckMate-017 and CheckMate-057, showed the superiority of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) over chemo agent docetaxel in extending survival in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The data will be presented on Sunday, September 10, at ESMO in Madrid.

After three years, 16% of previously treated patients with squamous NSCLC who received Opdivo were alive after three years compared to 6% for those treated with docetaxel (CheckMate-017).

In CheckMate-057, 18% of patients with non-squamous NSCLC who were treated with Opdivo were alive after three years compared to 9% for docetaxel.

An overall survival benefit in the Opdivo groups was also observed.

BMY is up a fraction premarket.