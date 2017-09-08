Taiwan Semiconductor expects strong Q3 on Apple 10nm shipments

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) announces August consolidated revenue amounted to $3.06B, up 28.4% on the prior quarter.

Revenue from the first 8 months of the year was $20.4B, up 2.6% on the year.

Sales were driven by 10nm product shipments mainly for Apple’s A11 processors.

Q3 10nm shipments expected to represent 10% of total revenue compared to 1% in Q2 due to the new iPhone product cycle.

Q3 forecast puts revenue from $8.12B to $8.22B with analyst estimates at a $8.19B consensus.

Revenue for the year expected up 5% to 10% on last year, which reported a record $31.6B.

