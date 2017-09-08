BlackRock in talks for Calpers's P-E business - Bloomberg

Looking to get a handle on costs, Calpers is in talks with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) about the asset manager possibly managing some or all of its $26.2B in private equity investments, according to Bloomberg (in total Calpers manages about $333B).

The discussions are at an early stage, say sources.

With returns low - late last year, Calpers cut its long-term return target to 7% from 7.5% - the pension giant is under pressure to trim the fees it pays.

For BlackRock's part, it's looking to expand its business beyond mutual funds and ETFs into the more lucrative alternative asset management business. Of BlackRock's $5.7T in AUM, just $128B is in alternatives.