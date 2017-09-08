Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports positive CGM data from pivotal Phase 3 inTandem1 and inTandem2 studies of Sotagliflozin

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announces positive pooled continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data from the pivotal Phase 3 inTandem1 and inTandem2 studies of sotagliflozin, an investigational dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor.

At Week 24, patients treated with 200 and 400 mg doses of sotagliflozin spent a 5.4% and 11.7% greater proportion of the day, respectively, in the target glucose range of 70-180 mg/dL than those taking placebo, which translated into an additional 1.3 and 2.8 hours in a 24-hour period, respectively. These results were statistically significant and clinically meaningful for both doses of sotagliflozin.

Paul Strumph, M.D., VP of clinical R&D says, "Every 1% increase in time in target glucose range of 70-180 mg/dL corresponds to up to 15 minutes a day not spent in hypo- or hyperglycemia. We believe that these highly favorable results represent an important key indicator of glucose control in addition to A1C reduction, and will be highly meaningful for patients as they seek to maintain glucose control throughout each day."