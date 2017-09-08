Restaurant sales knocked back by hurricane and Mayweather fight

Restaurant same-store sales decreased 2.0% Y/Y in August, according to data from Black Box Intelligence.

Comparable traffic was down 3.9% during the month.

Blackbox cites Hurricane Harvey and the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight as two negative factors on restaurant traffic at the end of the month. "Consumer spending power remains limited and that is restraining retail sales, especially at restaurants. The impact of Hurricane Harvey and potentially Irma are large enough to slow growth in the third quarter," says Black Box.

