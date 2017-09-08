BeiGene presents preliminary Phase 1/2 clinical data on BGB-290 in patients with advanced solid tumors at the ESMO 2017 congress

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces preliminary clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its investigational PARP inhibitor BGB-290 in patients with advanced solid tumors at ESMO in Madrid.

BGB-290 was generally well tolerated, with an overall response rate of 33% in 39 evaluable patients with epithelial ovarian cancer or other associated tumors and 43% in 23 patients with mutant BRCA status.

BGB-290 is an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 with pharmacological properties such as brain penetration and PARP–DNA complex trapping demonstrated in preclinical models. Development is ongoing.