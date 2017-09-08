Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) initiated with Overweight rating and $26 (39% upside) price target by Morgan Stanley.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) initiated with Buy rating and $76 (20% upside) price target by Jefferies.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $6 (13% downside risk) price target by Morgan Stanley.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) upgraded to Buy by Needham citing stabilization of environment, although generic price deflation still an issue.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) upgraded to Buy with a $26 (91% upside) price target by Jefferies.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NASDAQ:USPH) upgraded to Buy by Sidoti.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) resumed with Outperform rating and $7 (67% upside) price target by Leerink.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) resumed with Outperform rating and $30 (43% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) downgraded to Sector Weight by Keybanc.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) downgraded to Underweight by Morgan Stanley.