WSJ: FBI investigating Uber software that tracked Lyft drivers

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal authorities are investigating whether Uber (Private:UBER) illegally used software to interfere with competitors by tracking drivers working for Lyft.

The software called “Hell” was active from 2014 to 2016 and created fake Lyft customer accounts in order to use the app to track nearby drivers, see their rates, and figure out what drivers Uber could bribe away with incentives.

The FBI and Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office are leading the investigation to determine if Uber’s “Hell” usage was illegal.

Uber is also under FBI investigation for the software tool “Greyball” that let drivers evade local regulators.

Previously: Uber wants London fleet to go electric, competitor shut down by regulators (Sept. 8)