Kroger falls sharply after earnings

Kroger (NYSE:KR) falls sharply after the company says it won't provide long-term guidance.

The grocery store operator roughly matched estimates with its Q2 report on a 0.9% gain in identical same-store sales, but the lack of color on the anticipated impact of the two major U.S. hurricanes along with the lack of long-term guidance has investors skittish.

Oppenheimer is in early with a downgrade on Kroger to Perform from Outperform.

