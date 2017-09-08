Nokia -2.1% amid index removal, job cuts in France

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is off 2.1% premarket in U.S. trading, following word that Euronext is bouncing it from the CAC 40 index, to be replaced by STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

The move is effective Sept. 18, part of Euronext's annual revision of French indices.

Nokia's being removed from the SBF 120 and will be excluded from the CAC Large 60 Index.

STM is up 0.5% premarket on the NYSE.

Nokia also says it will cut around 600 jobs in France, a little over 10% of its workforce in the country. The cuts will focus on administrative/support services rather than on R&D.