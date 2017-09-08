MGM CEO drops hints on Japan plans

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) CEO James Murren dropped some hints on the company's plans in Japan at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Japan Conference.

Murren talked about MGM being part of a "Japanese-led" consortium, but didn't clarify if the local partner would be a majority or minority owner.

"We commit to being a good partner to Japanese companies in a Japanese-led IR [integrated resort] consortium," said Murren.

Tokyo, Yokohama and Osaka were the three cities included in MGM's renderings of potential resorts.