Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Ismene with DHL

Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with DHL Project & Chartering Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Ismene.

The gross charter rate is US$12,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum twelve months to maximum fifteen months.

The charter is expected to commence on September 16.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.32M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Press Release