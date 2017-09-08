DiamondRock Hospitality updates on Irma impact

The company's Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands incurred Irma-related damage, but no employees or guests were injured. The full damage assessment and remediation plan is being worked on, with portions of the complex closed for the time being.

DiamondRock (NYSE:DRH) also owns three hotels in Florida - two in Key West and one in Ft. Lauderdale. They're closed until at least Sept. 12. There's also a company-owned hotel in Charleston, SC.

Customary insurance is maintained at all properties.

Source: Press Release