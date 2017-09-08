Opgen's rapid PCR test for antibiotic susceptibility shows agreement as high as 99% with standard approach; shares ahead 4%

Nano cap Opgen (OPGN +3.7% ) perks up on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of positive data from an in-house study comparing the ability of its high-throughput PCR assay to predict antibiotic susceptibility compared to standard susceptibility testing. The results were presented at the ASM/ESCMID Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance in Boston.

The data showed the company's Acuitas AMR Gene Panel u5.47, a Research Use Only semi-quantitative PCR test that rapidly detects antibiotic-resistant genes, and the Acuitas Lighthouse Knowledgebase, for the interpretation of results, substantially agreed with standard susceptibility testing.

Specifically, Lighthouse predicted phenotypic antibiotic resistance for 17 antibiotics on 47 resistance genes, with agreement ranging from 79 - 97% for E. coli; 78 - 90% for K. pneumoniae; 46 - 84% for P. aeruginosa and 76 - 99% for P. mirabilis.

The company does not disclose the specific turnaround time for its rapid test, but the type of PCR assay it is using can typically generate results in a few hours. Standard antibiotic susceptibility testing can take one - two weeks, depending on the isolate, so same-day turnaround would be a significant value add.