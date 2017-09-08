Zillow acquires listing management platform company

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) has acquired listing management platform and marketing company New Home Feed.

Terms of the deal not disclosed.

“By incorporating New Home Feed’s tool set into our offering, it will be easier for partners to send their listings to Zillow Group and will improve the quality and accuracy of our new construction listings. This acquisition is another step toward our ultimate goal for new construction at Zillow Group, which is to help builders market their homes to consumers with a great return on investment,” says Zillow VP of emerging marketplaces Tony Small.