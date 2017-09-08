Grocery store stocks follow Kroger lower

The grocery store sector is getting hit hard after Kroger (KR -6.5%) posted earnings. The grocery store operator noted that's not losing customers, but pricing competition is having an impact on the bottom line.
Smart & Final Stores (SFS -7.6%), Supervalu (SVU -5.2%), Weis Markets (WMK -1.8%), and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC -3.3%) are all down.
Food distributers SpartanNash (SPTN -3.9%) and Chef's Warehouse (CHEF -1.8%) are also feeling the impact.
Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 1% in early trading.
Previously: Kroger EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Sept. 8)
Previously: Kroger falls sharply after earnings (Sept. 8)
Now read: Target Remains A Solid Dividend Play »