Grocery store stocks follow Kroger lower

The grocery store sector is getting hit hard after Kroger (KR -6.5% ) posted earnings. The grocery store operator noted that's not losing customers, but pricing competition is having an impact on the bottom line.

Smart & Final Stores (SFS -7.6% ), Supervalu (SVU -5.2% ), Weis Markets (WMK -1.8% ), and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC -3.3% ) are all down.

Food distributers SpartanNash (SPTN -3.9% ) and Chef's Warehouse (CHEF -1.8% ) are also feeling the impact.

Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 1% in early trading.

