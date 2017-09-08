Discovery prices $6.3B debt offering, launches sterling debt offer

Discovery Communications (DISCA -1.5% ) has priced a senior debt offering announced yesterday, and announced another offering of British sterling-denominated debt.

The company priced $400M in floating rate senior notes due 2019, $500M in 2.2% senior notes due 2019, $1.2B in 2.95% senior notes due 2023, $1.7M in 3.95% senior notes due 2028, $1.25B in 5% senior notes due 2037 and $1.25B in 5.2% senior notes due 2047.

Net proceeds are expected to be $6.235B, intended to pay part of the cash in a deal for Scripps Networks Interactive.

Meanwhile, pound-denominated notes issued by Discovery Communications LLC will be senior fixed-rate notes and proceeds will also go toward the Scripps Networks acquisition.