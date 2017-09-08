European cancer research group sponsors study to evaluate combination regimen including Leap's DKN-01 in esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX -3.9% ) will collaborate with the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) on a clinical study investigating certain combination regimens that include lead product candidate DKN-01 in advanced cancers.

The EORTC-sponsored trial will assess the combination of DKN-01 and Roche's TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), with or without the chemo agent paclitaxel, in patients with advanced esophagogastric cancers and DKN-01 + TECENTRIQ in patients with advanced biliary tract cancers. Roche will supply product. Enrollment should commence in 2018.

DKN-01 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein associated with a poor prognosis in a range of cancers. Specifically, it inhibits a pathway called canonical Wnt/Beta-catenin which plays a key role in embryonic development, cell proliferation and differentiation.

Investors appear unimpressed. The stock is down on 40% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 24k shares.

Previously: Leap Therapeutics to explore the potential of DKN-01/Keytruda combo in treatment -resistant esophagogastric cancers; shares ahead 5% (June 21)