Peltz outlines his plans for Procter & Gamble

Nelson Peltz was on CNBC this morning to pitch Trian's case that Procter & Gamble (PG +0.1% ) should be split into three segments. He also said the most important metric in the consumer space is market share, pointing to investors fascination with Amazon's sales growth over profitability.

The longtime activist investor thinks Procter's reporting structure is failing and has a plan to set the company on the right path.

The back-and-forth between Peltz and P&G is expected to continue right up until the October 10 board vote.

"I don't even know how to spell lose," Peltz says on the showdown. Stay tuned.

